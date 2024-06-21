Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
UK journalist Winnett will not join Washington Post as editor, staff memo says

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -British journalist Robert Winnett will not join the Washington Post as editor and continue with the Daily Telegraph as deputy editor, according to the U.S. newspaper’s staff memo seen by Reuters.

“It is with regret that I share with you that Robert Winnett has withdrawn from the position of Editor at The Washington Post,” the Post’s publisher, Will Lewis, said in the memo.

Earlier this month, the New York Times and the Post reported that Winnett allegedly worked with a private investigator who admitted to using unethical means to obtain information.

The news comes amid a shake-up at the storied U.S. newspaper after Sally Buzbee, its first woman to lead the newsroom, exited as executive editor earlier this month.

Matt Murray, former editor-in-chief of the Wall Street Journal, will lead the newsroom and continue in his role as executive editor until after the U.S. elections, according to the memo.

Lewis said the Post will start a search for an editor to oversee its core coverage.

(Reporting by Akash Sriram in Bengaluru and Susan Heavey; Editing by David Ljunggren and Anil D’Silva)

