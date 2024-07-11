Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Ukrainian drone attack on Russia’s Belgorod region injures five children, governor says

(Reuters) – A Ukrainian drone strike on a courtyard outside a multi-storey apartment block on a border town in southern Russia’s Belgorod region injured five children, two of them seriously, the regional governor said.

“In the town of Shebekino, an explosive device was dropped deliberately from a drone in the courtyard of a multi-storey apartment building,” Vyacheslav Gladkov wrote on Telegram.

“Five children who were in the playground received various injuries. Two of them in serious condition were taken to the regional children’s hospital.”

Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova, also writing on Telegram, described the incident as a “deliberate terrorist attack on children” and called for international condemnation.

The incident occurred three days after a Russian bomb caused considerable destruction at a children’s hospital in Kyiv, prompting the evacuation of many of its patients. At least two people were killed.

Gladkov also said three civilians were injured in another Ukrainian attack on Shebekino.

