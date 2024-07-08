Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login

UN Security Council to meet over attack on Kyiv children’s hospital

reuters_tickers
This content was published on
1 minute

By Michelle Nichols

UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) – The United Nations Security Council will meet on Tuesday over a Russian attack on Ukraine that struck Kyiv’s main children’s hospital, said diplomats.

Russia blasted the hospital with a missile in broad daylight on Monday and rained missiles down on other cities across Ukraine, killing at least 36 civilians in the deadliest wave of air strikes for months.

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres strongly condemned the Russian strikes, his spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said. Guterres found the attack on the children’s hospital and another medical facility “particularly shocking,” Dujarric said.

“Directing attacks against civilians and civilian objects is prohibited by international humanitarian law, and any such attacks are unacceptable and must end immediately,” he said.

The Security Council meeting scheduled for Tuesday morning was requested by Britain, France, Ecuador, Slovenia and the United States.

“We will call out Russia’s cowardly and depraved attack on the hospital,” Britain’s U.N. Ambassador Barbara Woodward said in an X post.

The Russian defense ministry said its forces attacked defense industry targets and aviation bases. It has denied targeting civilians, although its attacks have killed thousands of civilians since its invasion in February 2022.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Simon Bradley

Are you trying to avoid news? Why?

Are you very interested in news or a “news avoider”? Why do you think overall interest in news is falling? Have your say on the issue here.

Join the discussion
37 Likes
48 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Bruno Kaufmann

How can democracy be enhanced in schools?

How can we improve democracy education to better prepare students for civic engagement?

Join the discussion
14 Likes
46 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Domhnall O'Sullivan

What do you think Switzerland’s Alain Berset can bring to the Council of Europe?

The former interior minister is to become the first Swiss Secretary General of the Council of Europe – which issues should his five-year term focus on?

Join the discussion
28 Likes
24 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR