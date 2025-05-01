US Futures Fall as Apple, Amazon Hit After-Hours: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — US equity-index futures fell in Asia early Friday after Apple Inc. and Amazon.com Inc. underwhelmed, taking the shine off an otherwise strong run of tech earnings that spurred stocks higher.

Japanese equity futures climbed after the S&P 500 rose 0.7% Thursday for its eighth consecutive daily advance, its longest winning streak since August. The Nasdaq 100 advanced 1.1%, spurred on by favorable corporate results. The dollar was steady early in the Asian day after gaining for a third consecutive session. Treasuries fell after better-than-expected data on US factory activity.

US tech earnings largely drove optimism on Wall Street along with expectations that trade deals will offer many countries a reprieve from the highest tariffs unveiled April 2. After parsing a slew of earnings, traders will turn their attention to the US jobs report that releases Friday, the last piece of significant data this week.

“Results from Amazon and Apple are a bit of a damper on the markets,” wrote Kyle Rodda, senior market analyst at Capital.com. “The final hurdle for the week is the non-farm payroll data.”

Apple’ shares slipped in late US trading after it reported sales from China declined more than anticipated in the latest quarter, overshadowing otherwise solid results. Meanwhile, Amazon gave an operating income forecast that missed expectations when markets closed, pushing shares lower in post-market trading.

Microsoft Corp. and Meta Platforms Inc. jumped on upbeat earnings, while a report of the US weighing a potential easing of restrictions on Nvidia Corp.’s sales to the United Arab Emirates pushed the chip-maker’s shares higher during Thursday’s session.

On Thursday, Treasury yields rose, with the 10-year rate around 4.22%, after investors slightly curbed their bets on US interest-rates cuts this year following factory activity data. Weekly data showed jobless claims jumped to the highest level since February. US manufacturing activity shrank by the most since November.

A dollar index climbed on reports that President Donald Trump’s administration reached out to China to start tariff talks.

In Asia, the yen was steady after falling against the dollar as the Bank of Japan said it will take longer than it previously thought to hit the inflation target, leading traders to pare bets on further interest-rate hikes.

Meanwhile, Japan’s Finance Minister Katsunobu Kato said that the country’s US Treasury holdings could be a card in its trade negotiations with the US, in response to a question asking whether Japan’s stance of not easily selling the holdings could be seen as a negotiation tool.

Elsewhere, traders will be keeping a close eye on the South Korean assets after the nation’s Finance Minister resigned in the latest twist of an ongoing leadership crisis.

In commodities, gold dropped to a two-week low while crude oil fell 0.7%.

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures fell 0.1% as of 8:30 a.m. Tokyo time

Hang Seng futures were unchanged

S&P/ASX 200 futures fell 0.4%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed

The euro was little changed at $1.1297

The Japanese yen was little changed at 145.51 per dollar

The offshore yuan was little changed at 7.2772 per dollar

The Australian dollar was little changed at $0.6385

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin was little changed at $96,415.68

Ether was little changed at $1,838.66

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude fell 0.6% to $58.87 a barrel

Spot gold was little changed

This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

