US Futures Rise Before Next Data as Walmart Jumps: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — US equity futures and European stocks posted modest gains as traders looked forward to more economic data that could reinforce the case for Federal Reserve interest-rate cuts.

Walmart Inc. jumped 7.8% in premarket trading after increasing its sales and profit guidance for the full year, as the chain expects to draw shoppers searching for deals. Cisco Systems Inc. rose after the networking equipment maker’s results beat expectations. Nike Inc. rallied after Pershing Square Capital Management LP disclosed a new stake in the sportswear company.

Bavarian Nordic A/S, one of few companies with an approved mpox vaccine, soared 17% in Copenhagen after the World Health Organization declared a fast-spreading outbreak of the disease a global public health emergency.

S&P 500 contracts rose 0.2% after the benchmark extended its winning streak to a fifth day Wednesday, buoyed by a benign consumer price index print. Europe’s Stoxx 600 Index was also 0.2% higher.

“The latest US inflation data supports our view of a gradual cooling of the US economy,” said Mark Haefele, chief investment officer at UBS Global Wealth Management. “This underlines our view that the Fed will start easing policy at its September meeting. That provides a positive backdrop for risk assets. It would also erode returns on cash, underlining our view that investors should brace for lower rates.”

There’s no let-up for traders tracking a busy week of updates on the world’s biggest economy, as Thursday brings readings on initial jobless claims and retail sales.

Figures out Wednesday showed that US year-on-year core consumer prices in July rose at the slowest pace since 2021. Traders are fully pricing in one 25 basis-point cut by the Fed next month and 100 basis points of reductions through year-end.

Treasuries were steady, as was a gauge of dollar strength.

In the UK, the economy maintained a steady pace of recovery from last year’s recession, with gross domestic product rising 0.6% in the second quarter after an 0.7% gain in the first three months. The figures are unlikely to shift the calculus of policymakers at the Bank of England, which had expected an even stronger expansion.

Norway’s central bank held borrowing costs steady for an eighth month and shed little light on when easing might begin, given risks to the inflation outlook from a weaker krone. The currency gained after the announcement.

In Asia, Japan’s Topix index and China’s CSI 300 benchmark rose in a broadly positive reaction to data points in the two countries. Japan’s economy grew faster in the second quarter than analysts forecast. China, meanwhile, saw signs of stabilization that included slowing declines in home prices and better-than-expected retail sales.

In commodities, oil clawed back some gains after falling for a second session on Wednesday. Gold edged higher after two daily declines to trade above $2,450 per ounce.

Key events this week:

US initial jobless claims, retail sales, industrial production, Thursday

Fed’s Alberto Musalem and Patrick Harker speak, Thursday

US housing starts, University of Michigan consumer sentiment, Friday

Fed’s Austan Goolsbee speaks, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures rose 0.2% as of 7:29 a.m. New York time

Nasdaq 100 futures rose 0.3%

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.3%

The Stoxx Europe 600 rose 0.2%

The MSCI World Index was little changed

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed

The euro was little changed at $1.1011

The British pound rose 0.2% to $1.2860

The Japanese yen was little changed at 147.32 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 0.7% to $58,747.52

Ether fell 1.4% to $2,638.95

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed at 3.84%

Germany’s 10-year yield advanced one basis point to 2.19%

Britain’s 10-year yield advanced three basis points to 3.86%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 1% to $77.72 a barrel

Spot gold rose 0.5% to $2,459.57 an ounce

