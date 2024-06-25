US Futures Signal Gains After Nvidia-Led Slump: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — Stock futures pointed to gains at the Wall Street open as shares of technology bellwether Nvidia Corp. advanced in premarket trading.

Contracts on the S&P 500 and the tech-heavy Nasdaq were up 0.2% and 0.4%, respectively, amid speculation a three-day selloff that wiped more than $400 billion from Nvidia’s market capitalization was overdone. The chipmaker rose as much as 3.5% in premarket trading on Tuesday.

The retreat in technology shares was “purely an investor/sentiment story,” Danske Bank analysts wrote in a note. “The fundamentals remain unchanged from a week ago.”

Later Tuesday, the US Treasury kicks off this week’s trio of bond sales with an offering of $69 billion in two-year notes. Demand for the shorter, rates-sensitive debt is expected to be stronger than at last month’s sale, coming ahead of statistics on Friday that are forecast to show a slowdown in the Federal Reserve’s favored inflation gauge.

Fed’s Bowman Warns of Upside Risks to Inflation, Not Time to Cut

Tech shares have been the focus of US markets this week with traders rebalancing their portfolios as the quarter draws to a close. They’ve been taking profits from the AI-driven frenzy for tech stocks and switched into value shares and other laggards.

Equities in Europe retreated 0.3%, weighed by a drop of more than 10% for planemaker Airbus SE, which lowered its guidance amid persistent supply-chain issues. Germany’s Merck KGaA also tumbled, following a second surprise failure of a promising medicine.

There are signs that calm is returning to French markets, with yield spreads over Germany retreating from the highest level in over a decade. Jordan Bardella, the leader of the National Rally party which is leading the polls, sought to reassure investors on Monday with assurances that he will not upend the country’s finances if his party wins an absolute majority.

French Bonds Hint Investor Nerves Are Calming Ahead of Election

Corporate Highlights:

Microsoft Corp. risks a hefty European Union fine after regulators accused the company of abusing its market power by bundling the Teams video-conferencing app to its other business software.

Bernard Arnault has taken a personal equity stake in Cartier parent company Richemont, according to people familiar with the French billionaire’s investments.

Target Corp. is searching for a new chief marketing officer, less than a year after naming a company veteran to the role, as it seeks to stem a sustained decline in sales.

Boeing Co. has offered to acquire Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. for about $35 a share in a deal funded mostly with stock, according to people familiar with the matter.

Airbus now expects to hand over 770 aircraft rather than 800 units in 2024, it said Monday after European markets closed. Adjusted earnings before interest and tax will reach €5.5 billion ($5.9 billion) this year, down from a previous goal of as much as €7 billion.

Novo Nordisk A/S’s shares rose after China approved its blockbuster Wegovy for chronic weight management, opening up competition for next-generation obesity drugs in the world’s second-largest economy.

Merck KGaA fell 11% on Tuesday, the most since December, after the company said late Monday that it will discontinue development of the drug, xevinapant, for the treatment of head and neck cancer.

Eurofins Scientific SE rose more than 5% in Paris after Monday’s 16% decline. The firm rejected allegations made by Carson Block’s Muddy Waters Research that caused its stock to plunge the most in two decades, saying it’s confident in the integrity of its accounts.

Key events this week:

US Conference Board consumer confidence, Tuesday

Fed’s Lisa Cook, Michelle Bowman speak, Tuesday

US new home sales, Wednesday

China industrial profits, Thursday

Eurozone economic confidence, consumer confidence, Thursday

US durable goods, initial jobless claims, GDP, Thursday

Nike releases earnings, Thursday

Japan Tokyo CPI, unemployment, industrial production, Friday

US PCE inflation, spending and income, University of Michigan consumer sentiment, Friday

Fed’s Thomas Barkin speaks, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures rose 0.2% as of 8:22 a.m. New York time

Nasdaq 100 futures rose 0.4%

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average were little changed

The Stoxx Europe 600 fell 0.3%

The MSCI World Index was little changed

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.1%

The euro fell 0.2% to $1.0714

The British pound was little changed at $1.2685

The Japanese yen was little changed at 159.48 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 2.8% to $61,166.94

Ether rose 1.9% to $3,370.92

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined two basis points to 4.21%

Germany’s 10-year yield declined four basis points to 2.38%

Britain’s 10-year yield declined four basis points to 4.04%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude fell 0.6% to $81.10 a barrel

Spot gold fell 0.2% to $2,329.26 an ounce

