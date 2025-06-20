US Futures Waver as Trump Weighs Role in Iran: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — Markets settled into wait-and-see mode on Friday after the White House appeared to dial back speculation that Washington was on the verge of joining Israel’s strikes on Iran.

Contracts on the S&P 500 edged lower after dropping 0.9% on Thursday when US markets were closed for the Juneteenth holiday. European stocks rose. Brent crude fell around 2% to temper gains from earlier in the week. Treasuries were steady, while a gauge of the dollar slipped for a second day.

Bloomberg reported on Thursday that senior US officials are preparing for a possible strike on Iran in the coming days. The White House, however, said President Donald Trump would decide within two weeks, and there was still a “substantial chance” of a negotiated settlement.

Israel, meanwhile, struck more of Iran’s nuclear sites and warned it could bring down Tehran’s leadership as both sides awaited the US president’s decision. Iran maintained Friday it won’t negotiate with the US while Israel’s assault continues. With the weekend in sight, traders appear to be staying on the sidelines, unsure about the trajectory of the conflict.

“One must of course be aware of the potential for significant gapping risk at the Sunday night open, depending on how geopolitical tensions evolve over the weekend,” said Michael Brown, senior research strategist at Pepperstone Group Ltd. “Some trimming of risk, and squaring of positions, seems likely as today goes on.”

The Stoxx Europe 600 index snapped a three-day losing streak, though it remained on track for its first back-to-back weekly declines since the start of April.

Among individual movers in Europe, TUI AG gained the most in two months after Barclays Plc double-upgraded the stock, citing robust demand for packaged travel. Berkeley Group Holdings Plc slumped after the homebuilder announced management changes and cited persistent regulatory headwinds as it reported earnings.

Some extreme scenarios resulting from increased US involvement in the Israel-Iran war could push oil prices as high as $130 to $150 a barrel, particularly if Iran retaliates in a major way, said Jennifer McKeown, chief global economist at Capital Economics Ltd. Such a development would pause further policy easing by central banks, she said.

Markets were rattled earlier in the week after the Federal Reserve downgraded its estimates for growth this year and projected higher inflation.

“Even though central banks would like to think that would be a temporary impact, I think it would be a brave central bank that would cut interest rates,” McKeown said on Bloomberg TV.

Brent futures have been pricing in a geopolitical premium of about $8 a barrel since Israel and Iran began attacking each other last week, according to a survey of analysts and traders. US intervention in the conflict would bolster that further, but exactly how much would depend on the nature of the involvement, the nine respondents said.

“The recent air strikes pose risks to the new energy market landscape; however, further fallout for global energy prices seems, for now at least, limited,” said Kieran Calder, head of Asia equity research at Union Bancaire Privee in Singapore. “Markets tend not to price in geopolitical risks until there is a conflagration, and they are currently showing little sign of factoring in a worst-case outcome.”

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures fell 0.3% as of 6:28 a.m. New York time

Nasdaq 100 futures fell 0.3%

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.2%

The Stoxx Europe 600 rose 0.5%

The MSCI World Index rose 0.1%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.2%

The euro rose 0.3% to $1.1527

The British pound rose 0.2% to $1.3495

The Japanese yen was little changed at 145.36 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 1.7% to $106,093.22

Ether rose 1.9% to $2,556.1

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced two basis points to 4.41%

Germany’s 10-year yield was little changed at 2.52%

Britain’s 10-year yield advanced one basis point to 4.54%

Commodities

Brent crude fell 2.2% to $77.10 a barrel

Spot gold fell 0.4% to $3,355.97 an ounce

