US military pier removed from Gaza coast because of sea conditions again, Pentagon says

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The U.S. military’s pier off Gaza has once again been removed because of sea conditions, the Pentagon said on Friday, adding it did not make sense for it to return until aid is moved from a nearby marshalling area to people in Gaza.

Pentagon spokesperson Sabrina Singh told reporters the military would monitor weather conditions to determine when the pier should return, but acknowledged the marshalling area is nearly full of stockpiled aid awaiting distribution by the United Nations.

“If there’s not enough room on the marshalling yard then it doesn’t make sense to put our men and women out there, when there’s nothing to move,” Singh added.

