US Stock Futures Advance, Bitcoin’s Gains in Focus: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — US equity-index futures advanced along with technology shares in Asia as investors looked ahead to earnings from AI bellwether Nvidia Corp. and US economic data to set the tone for markets this week.

After a lackluster Friday, risk appetite perked up as S&P 500 contracts gained 0.4% and Nasdaq 100 futures rose 0.6%. SK Hynix Inc. and Samsung Electronics Co. were among the winners in Asia, after pledging more investment in South Korea. Sentiment also brightened among cryptocurrencies, with Bitcoin climbing 2%, after earlier wiping out its gains for the year.

MSCI’s Asia Pacific Index, however, retreated 0.4% with roughly two stocks declining for every one that gained. Japanese shares fell as the economy contracted for the first time in six quarters while tourism and retail-related stocks slumped amid tensions between China and Japan.

After weeks of data blackout, investors are set to receive long-awaited readings on the strength of the US economy as government agencies resume releasing key indicators, including employment figures. The data will provide valuable insight into the Federal Reserve’s policy trajectory, giving investors a fresh perspective even as enthusiasm for AI-linked equities continues to underpin broader market strength.

“I do believe that the Fed still has the potential to cut in December, but that brings volatility,” said Adrian Zuercher, co-head of Global Asset Allocation at UBS Global Wealth Management, in a Bloomberg TV interview. “But overall, I do think markets are quite healthy and could actually go further up from here.”

The lofty AI valuations face a crucial test this week as investors look into Nvidia’s earnings on Wednesday to assess whether its soaring price tag is sustainable. The company’s stock has surged 42% this year, eclipsing returns in the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 indexes.

Another key factor for the week is the release of economic data that will provide clues on the Fed’s outlook.

A slew of Fed officials has expressed skepticism over the need for a cut in December, or outright opposed one, less than a month after Chair Jerome Powell warned that a December cut is far from a “foregone conclusion.”

The Fed will also release minutes from its Oct. 28-29 meeting, shedding light on an unusual split among policymakers after the FOMC cut rates by a quarter-point.

Last week, traders pushed the odds of a quarter-point rate cut in December below 50% as some Fed officials indicated that such a move is far from a sure thing.

What Bloomberg strategists say…

AI bubble concerns will remain to the fore at least until Nvidia releases earnings on Wednesday after the US close. That will add to volatility along with the partial data deluge expected now that the US government shutdown is over.

— Garfield Reynolds, MLIV Team Leader. For full analysis, click here.

Separately, New York Federal Reserve President John Williams met with primary dealers from Wall Street banks to discuss a short-term lending facility which allows eligible institutions to borrow cash in exchange for Treasury and agency debt.

Attention is also on the cryptocurrency market. Just a little more than a month after reaching an all-time high, Bitcoin erased the more than 30% gain registered since the start of the year as exuberance over the pro-crypto stance of the Trump administration fades. The token advanced 1.5% to trade around $95,000 on Monday.

In Japan, the economic contraction over the summer will support Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi’s case for compiling an ambitious stimulus package, even as the central bank stays on track for a rate hike in coming months.

Among commodities, oil dropped following signs that activity had resumed at the key Russian port of Novorossiysk on the Black Sea, after a Ukrainian strike last week led to some damage and a suspension of operations.

Also, President Donald Trump said a proposed Senate legislation to sanction countries conducting business with Russia would be “okay with me,” his strongest indication yet that he would support a months-long push to strangle Moscow’s funding.

Corporate News:

US airlines will be able to resume normal operations starting Monday after more than a week of government-mandated flight reductions. Samsung Group and SK Group were among four of South Korea’s biggest companies that pledged to invest about $550 billion in the country after meeting with President Lee Jae Myung. A White House national security memo claimed Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. provided the Chinese military with technology support against targets in the US, the Financial Times reported. Boeing Co. said it will ensure its factories are ready to absorb a higher rate of aircraft output before lifting the tempo again next year. Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures rose 0.4% as of 12:42 p.m. Tokyo time Nikkei 225 futures (OSE) fell 0.2% Japan’s Topix fell 0.5% Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 fell 0.2% Hong Kong’s Hang Seng fell 0.9% The Shanghai Composite fell 0.4% Euro Stoxx 50 futures fell 0.2% Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.2% The euro fell 0.2% to $1.1597 The Japanese yen fell 0.1% to 154.75 per dollar The offshore yuan fell 0.1% to 7.1071 per dollar The Australian dollar fell 0.4% to $0.6514 Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 2% to $95,323.61 Ether rose 3.3% to $3,171.65 Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed at 4.14% Japan’s 10-year yield advanced 1.5 basis points to 1.720% Australia’s 10-year yield advanced four basis points to 4.48% Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude fell 1% to $59.51 a barrel Spot gold was little changed This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

–With assistance from Abhishek Vishnoi and Masaki Kondo.

