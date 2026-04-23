US Stock Futures Decline, Brent Stays Above $100: Markets Wrap

6 minutes

(Bloomberg) — US equity-index futures fell in a volatile session, while oil prices traded above $100 a barrel as Middle-East tensions kept markets jittery. Technology stocks gained on robust corporate earnings.

MSCI’s Asia Pacific equity gauge swung between gains and losses. South Korea — a poster child for artificial intelligence investments — advanced 1.3% after SK Hynix Inc reported a five-fold jump in quarterly profit. Renewed concern about the Iran war saw S&P 500 futures briefly fall as much as 0.9% before trimming losses to 0.4%.

Global crude oil benchmark Brent jumped as much as 4.2% before paring gains, but still holding above $100 a barrel. The dollar was mixed against its major peers, while Treasuries headed for a fourth day of losses, with the 10-year yield rising one basis point to 4.31%.

The whipsaw moves at the Asian open came after Wall Street gauges climbed to a record on robust earnings and comments from President Donald Trump that a truce with Iran will stay in place indefinitely. The focus now is on whether talks can resume and the two sides can reach an agreement, especially as the closure of the Strait of Hormuz keeps energy prices elevated, risking higher inflation and weighing on economic growth.

“Markets have taken a glass half full view during this conflict, hoping for a quick resolution and normalization of energy flows through the Strait,” said Carol Kong, a currency strategist at Commonwealth Bank of Australia in Sydney. “I still think markets will soon come to realization the path to a long lasting agreement is still some way away and energy prices will likely increase further before easing.”

Tensions remain high as the US and Iran failed to meet for a fresh round of peace talks, with both sides blocking the waterway to gain leverage during an extended ceasefire. Tehran says it has no plans to take part in negotiations imminently.

The US maintained a naval blockade on ships going to and from Iran’s ports to pile pressure on the Islamic Republic, in a move Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi called a violation of the ceasefire.

What Bloomberg Strategists Say…

“Brent crude popping above $106 a barrel was enough for equity investors to hit the sell button hard, though the moves are fading now with no sign that there’s been any re-escalation. The price action highlights the potential for sudden volatility despite strong expectations among investors that a path to peace will be found.”

— Garfield Reynolds, MLIV Team Leader. For full analysis, click here.

In other corners of the market, gold slipped 0.1% to about $4,730 an ounce, while silver was little changed at about $77.70 an ounce. Bitcoin was a touch weaker at about $78,200.

Boeing Co. jumped on solid first-quarter deliveries. Tesla Inc. reported earnings that beat estimates. Texas Instruments Inc. gave a strong forecast for the current period.

Robust corporate profits, the revival of the artificial-intelligence trade and an otherwise resilient economy have buoyed stocks despite lingering geopolitical risks. Nearly 80% of the S&P 500 companies reporting first-quarter results have beaten analyst earnings estimates so far, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

The Philadelphia Stock Exchange Semiconductor Index gained for a record 16th day as investors bet on continued strength driven by artificial intelligence-related demand.

The semiconductor sector is expected to grow revenue by about 57% in 2026, according to Bloomberg Intelligence data, which is twice the pace of the overall tech sector, and well above the 9.3% growth expected for the S&P 500 Index.

MSCI’s gauge for technology shares in Asia rose 2.4% to a record on Thursday.

“The recent rally in Asia tech despite ongoing supply chain disruption suggests investors are increasingly looking through near-term geopolitical risks,” said Gary Tan, a fund manager at Allspring Global Investments. “But a sustained re-rating versus the US will likely hinge on capex signals from hyperscalers in next week’s earnings reports.”

Corporate Highlights:

International Business Machines Corp. posted quarterly sales in its software unit that were in line with estimates, failing to shake investor concerns about AI disruption to its business. ServiceNow Inc., a provider of software for business tasks, reported lackluster results and said some sales deals have been delayed by the war in the Middle East. Lululemon Athletica Inc. named Heidi O’Neill its new chief executive officer as the athletic retailer looks to move beyond a turbulent period of slowing growth and investor unrest. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. will hold off on deploying ASML Holding NV’s most cutting-edge lithography machines for chip production through 2029 to save money, dealing a potential setback to the Dutch maker of the costly equipment. Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures fell 0.4% as of 10:47 a.m. Tokyo time Nikkei 225 futures (OSE) fell 0.6% Japan’s Topix fell 0.8% Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 fell 0.7% Hong Kong’s Hang Seng fell 1.1% The Shanghai Composite fell 0.1% Euro Stoxx 50 futures fell 0.7% Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed The euro was little changed at $1.1712 The Japanese yen was little changed at 159.36 per dollar The offshore yuan was little changed at 6.8266 per dollar Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 0.2% to $78,300.96 Ether fell 1.1% to $2,366.72 Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed at 4.31% Japan’s 10-year yield was unchanged at 2.390% Australia’s 10-year yield advanced three basis points to 4.98% Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.2% to $93.17 a barrel Spot gold was little changed This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

–With assistance from Matthew Burgess and Winnie Hsu.

©2026 Bloomberg L.P.