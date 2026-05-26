US Stock Futures Extend Gains as Peace Hopes Hold: Markets Wrap

5 minutes

(Bloomberg) — US equity futures extended gains and Treasuries rallied as investors remained hopeful that the latest American strikes on Iran won’t derail talks to end the Middle East conflict.

S&P 500 futures rose 0.5% after climbing 1% on Monday, when US markets were shut, while Nasdaq 100 contracts were up 0.8%. Europe’s benchmark Stoxx 600 index pulled back 0.2% after Monday’s 1% advance. The 10-year Treasury yield fell five basis points and the dollar steadied after dropping against major peers in the previous session.

Investors largely shrugged off a rebound in crude prices after the US hits on Iranian ships and missile launch sites, as well as a report from Iran’s Tasnim news agency that the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps had fired at a US F-35 fighter jet and several drones. While the news clouded prospects of a resumption in oil flows through the Strait of Hormuz, investors appear optimistic that peace talks can still progress.

US authorities have described their strikes as defensive in nature, following President Donald Trump’s comment on Monday that talks were “proceeding nicely.”

“The main driver of the mood music is the story in Iran,” Mizuho Bank Ltd. strategist Jordan Rochester said. Despite the strikes and belligerent rhetoric from Iran, “both sides are closer than they have been to date to getting something over the line. The US has made it clear it does not want the kinetic action to re-start,” he said.

Meanwhile, shares in rocket and satellite companies rallied in US premarket trading Tuesday, extending recent gains. The sector has advanced since SpaceX filed publicly for what stands to be the largest-ever initial public offering. Among the movers, Redwire Corp. climbed 15%, MDA Space Ltd. jumped 13% and Firefly Aerospace Inc. rose 11%.

Investors are also closely watching the outlook for Federal Reserve policy, with expectations growing that the Fed will need to keep policy tight after the oil-price jump spurred the biggest inflation surge since 2023. A number of officials have abandoned their easing bias, while Trump — who has repeatedly called on the central bank to cut interest rates — said on Friday he wanted new Fed Chair Kevin Warsh to lead the Fed independently.

A key Treasury yield gap shrank to its tightest level in a year as rate-sensitive two-year yields rose amid bets the Fed will keep interest rates higher for longer. An inflation gauge due later this week is expected to show annual price growth ticking up further in April.

That view is likely to support the dollar, Chris Turner at ING Bank NV said, citing “the increasing view that the Fed will temporarily turn hawkish to ride out this inflation shock.”

In other geopolitical news, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov urged the US to evacuate American citizens and diplomats from Kyiv ahead of what Moscow said would be an escalation of strikes on the Ukrainian capital, according to a statement from Russia’s Foreign Ministry on Monday.

Corporate News:

Ferrari NV shares fell after the Luce, its first fully electric vehicle received disappointing reviews. BioMar’s IPO is likely to price at DKK108 per share, according to terms seen by Bloomberg, with books covered multiple times at that level. Delivery Hero shares slipped after the previous day’s surge that was triggered by a $10 billion takeover offer by Uber and bets that a higher price will be required to close a deal. Rapid-commerce firm Zepto Ltd. is preparing to publicly file in the first half of June for an initial public offering that may raise up to $1 billion, according to people familiar with the matter. Chinese semiconductor stocks rose in Hong Kong on optimism over a potential breakthrough in technology by Huawei Technologies Co. Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The Stoxx Europe 600 fell 0.2% as of 9:41 a.m. London time S&P 500 futures rose 0.5% Nasdaq 100 futures rose 0.8% Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.5% The MSCI Asia Pacific Index rose 0.2% The MSCI Emerging Markets Index rose 0.5% Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed The euro was little changed at $1.1638 The Japanese yen fell 0.2% to 159.23 per dollar The offshore yuan was little changed at 6.7868 per dollar The British pound fell 0.2% to $1.3475 Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 0.6% to $76,746.6 Ether fell 0.5% to $2,096.94 Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined five basis points to 4.51% Germany’s 10-year yield advanced three basis points to 2.98% Britain’s 10-year yield declined three basis points to 4.86% Commodities

Brent crude rose 3.3% to $99.31 a barrel Spot gold fell 1% to $4,523.22 an ounce This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

–With assistance from Anand Krishnamoorthy.

©2026 Bloomberg L.P.