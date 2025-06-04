US Stock Futures Extend Gains in Jobs-Focused Week: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — US stock futures extended gains as investors await further data on the labor market, which has so far held up better than expected amid the Trump administration’s trade war.

S&P 500 contracts rose 0.2% after the US benchmark posted consecutive advances for the first time since mid-May. MSCI’s gauge for global equities hit an all-time high after gains in European and Asian stocks. The dollar and US Treasuries were little changed.

While some economists fear a notable weakening in US employment in the coming months under the weight of tariffs, that hasn’t shown up in the data yet. The muted impact has lifted optimism and helped offset concerns over President Donald Trump’s trade policies, which economists have warned could lead to an economic slowdown.

Investors will follow services data and ADP’s report on private-sector employment later Wednesday for updated information on the strength of the US economy, ahead of Friday’s nonfarm payrolls report.

“The fact is that everybody was waiting for the US economy to break, but the jobs data from yesterday demonstrates that it’s not,” said Benjamin Melman, chief investment officer at Edmond de Rothschild Asset Management. “As far as institutional investors are concerned, this is the most hated rally in a while.”

Options traders are betting the S&P 500 will post its smallest swing in months following Friday’s employment report, highlighting how the recent data has calmed investor worries over the economic impact of Trump’s tariffs.

The benchmark is projected to move 0.9% in either direction on Friday, according to data compiled by Piper Sandler & Co. That figure, based on the prices of S&P 500 options straddles as of Tuesday’s close, is the smallest implied swing ahead of a jobs print since February.

Still, strategists have warned that the trade war and ongoing geopolitical tensions will continue to disrupt markets.

Trump said in a late-night social media post that Chinese leader Xi Jinping was very tough to make a deal with, raising questions about whether a fragile economic truce between the world’s two largest economies will hold.

“It’s really getting complicated for investors to position themselves given the lack of visibility, the uncertainty and with markets fully valued,” said Roland Kaloyan, head of equity strategy at Societe Generale SA.

While global stocks have rebounded from their April lows, differences in the pace of recovery are emerging, with Europe and Asia leading gains over the US. The Stoxx 600 rose 0.5% on Wednesday, setting the gauge on track for its biggest advance in more than a week.

In the US, Nvidia Corp. rose 0.7% in premarket trading after reclaiming the title of the world’s largest company from Microsoft Corp. on Tuesday.

“Europe is still cheap but that steep discount is no longer there,” An Do, portfolio manager at Julius Baer, told Bloomberg TV. “There is still room for US assets that are truly unique. The Magnificent 7, or large cap tech, is still growing earnings at high 30% year-on-year.”

Corporate Highlights:

Chart Industries Inc. and Flowserve Corp. are expected to combine in an all-stock merger worth roughly $19 billion, the Wall Street Journal has reported.

Wells Fargo & Co. shares rose in premarket trading after the Federal Reserve lifted an asset cap that has restricted the lender’s size for more than seven years.

China is considering placing an order for hundreds of Airbus SE aircraft as soon as next month.

Walmart Inc. is terminating some store workers in Florida who are losing temporary legal residency.

CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. shares fell after the cybersecurity company projected revenue for the current quarter that trailed estimates.

Brookfield Asset Management plans to invest up to 95 billion kronor ($9.9 billion) developing artificial intelligence infrastructure in Sweden that will take 10 to 15 years to construct.

Franklin Templeton agreed to buy a majority stake in European private credit firm Apera Asset Management, deepening the US asset manager’s push into alternatives.

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The Stoxx Europe 600 rose 0.4% as of 11:46 a.m. London time

S&P 500 futures rose 0.2%

Nasdaq 100 futures rose 0.1%

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.1%

The MSCI Asia Pacific Index rose 0.9%

The MSCI Emerging Markets Index rose 1.2%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed

The euro was little changed at $1.1377

The Japanese yen fell 0.2% to 144.22 per dollar

The offshore yuan was little changed at 7.1902 per dollar

The British pound was little changed at $1.3521

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin was little changed at $105,786.83

Ether rose 0.9% to $2,640.39

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed at 4.45%

Germany’s 10-year yield was little changed at 2.52%

Britain’s 10-year yield was little changed at 4.64%

Commodities

Brent crude was little changed

Spot gold was little changed

