US Stocks Bounce as Traders Track If Truce Holds: Markets Wrap

4 minutes

(Bloomberg) — US stock futures rebounded and oil prices eased as traders monitor whether a fragile ceasefire in the Middle East can hold.

S&P 500 contracts rose 0.3%. Those for the Nasdaq 100 gained 0.5%, with the index set to test new highs when the market opens. With a robust earnings season already more than halfway through, a second-quarter forecast from Nvidia Corp. rival Advanced Micro Devices Inc. will offer another signal on whether spending on artificial intelligence is sustainable.

Global bonds rose modestly as Brent retreated 0.9% toward $113 a barrel. The exception was the UK, where traders returned after a public holiday and caught up with Monday’s spike in global yields as money markets dialed up bets on interest rate hikes by major central banks.

A flareup of violence in the Middle East has injected fresh uncertainty after a month-long rally that pushed equities to new records, fueled by strong earnings from tech megacaps and gains in chipmakers. Still, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said that talks with the Americans were “making progress.”

“Earnings remain the fuel for the US rally,” Madison Faller, global strategist at JPMorgan Private Bank, told Bloomberg TV. “The next question is whether earnings strength can broaden beyond technology.”

In Europe, the Stoxx 600 rose 0.4%. Anheuser-Busch InBev climbed more than 6% on unexpectedly robust demand for beer. HSBC Holdings Plc fell 5.7% after an earnings miss.

The dollar held steady. Gold rose 0.6%. A rally in Bitcoin continued, extending May’s gains to 5.8% toward $81,000.

What Bloomberg Strategists Say:

“Oil forwards are adjusting to the reality of ongoing supply disruptions, with prices shifting higher across the curve. The latest news also suggests there remains a clear risk of escalation, pointing to a more prolonged stagflationary shock for the global economy.”

— Skylar Montgomery Koning, macro strategist. For the full analysis, click here.

Corporate Highlights:

Alphabet Inc. has kicked off its latest megabond deal as it returns to the euro market just months after selling nearly $32 billion of dollar, sterling and Swiss franc-denominated debt. HSBC Holdings Plc reported profit that missed estimates, weighed down by an unexpected UK fraud-related charge and rising economic risks stemming from the conflict in the Middle East. Palantir Technologies Inc. raised its revenue outlook for the year and beat analyst forecasts, offering a bullish forecast for a polarizing company at the nexus of debates over data, surveillance and artificial intelligence-enabled warfare. UniCredit SpA posted a record quarterly profit, strengthening Chief Executive Officer Andrea Orcel just before his takeover bid for Commerzbank AG gets submitted to investors. Apple Inc. has held exploratory discussions about using Intel Corp. and Samsung Electronics Co. to produce the main processors for its devices, a move that would offer a secondary option beyond longtime partner Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. Amazon.com Inc. unveiled a suite of logistics services that will let businesses buy its existing freight and distribution offerings as a package, sending shares of rival delivery companies such as FedEx Corp. and United Parcel Service Inc. lower. Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The Stoxx Europe 600 rose 0.3% as of 9:07 a.m. London time S&P 500 futures rose 0.3% Nasdaq 100 futures rose 0.5% Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.2% The MSCI Asia Pacific Index fell 0.3% The MSCI Emerging Markets Index fell 0.3% Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed The euro was little changed at $1.1692 The Japanese yen was little changed at 157.25 per dollar The offshore yuan was little changed at 6.8315 per dollar The British pound was little changed at $1.3541 Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 1.2% to $80,869.84 Ether rose 1.3% to $2,380.93 Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined one basis point to 4.43% Germany’s 10-year yield declined two basis points to 3.07% Britain’s 10-year yield advanced seven basis points to 5.04% Commodities

Brent crude fell 0.9% to $113.36 a barrel Spot gold rose 0.6% to $4,548.01 an ounce This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

–With assistance from Neil Campling and Ruhell Amin.

©2026 Bloomberg L.P.