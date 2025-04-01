US Stocks Edge Lower in Countdown to Tariffs: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — US equities fell, hinting at another volatile session on Wall Street, as the arrival of tariffs loomed over markets. Gold extended its winning streak.

The S&P 500 slipped 0.4%. The dollar was steady and 10-year Treasury yields slipped two basis points to 4.18%. Gold hit a new record high.

President Donald Trump will announce his reciprocal tariff plan at 3 p.m. on Wednesday at an event in the White House Rose Garden, but the extent of his levies remain unclear. There’s also confusion around whether the US president will take a lenient or harder tack, making investors wary of risky stock bets.

“Investors are grappling with what could be announced this week,” said Laura Cooper, global investment strategist at Nuveen. “The range of outcomes is so wide that traders are struggling with how to price in that potential outcome.”

