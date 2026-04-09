Crans-Montana fire: 38 still being treated
Thirty eight of the 115 people injured in the Swiss fire disaster in Crans-Montana are still being treated in Germany, France, Italy or Switzerland.
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The number fell by three between March 25 and April 8, and by seven within a month.
The national network for disaster medicine, Katamed, informed the Keystone-SDA news agency on Thursday that around a third of the injured were still being treated.
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Twelve injured people (-1 since 25 March) are still in Swiss hospitals. Six patients are being treated at the Chuv University Hospital in Lausanne and a further six (-1) in Zurich.
Seven people with burns are being cared for by Suva. Five of them are being treated at the rehabilitation clinic in Sion in western Switzerland and two at the Bellikon AG rehabilitation clinic (+1).
Nineteen patients are being cared for abroad (-3). These include three Swiss nationals (-3) and four foreign patients resident in Switzerland.
Of these patients, ten are still being treated in France (-1), one in Germany (-2) and eight in Italy.
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Adapted from German by AI/mga
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