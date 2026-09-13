New artwork adorns Swiss Abroad Square on Lake Lucerne

A Rondinone installation now adorns Auslandschweizerplatz Keystone-SDA

The installation, which was unveiled on Saturday afternoon at Auslandschweizerplatz (Swiss Abroad Square) in Brunnen, central Switzerland, is called The Sun. It was created by Ugo Rondinone, an internationally acclaimed artist originally from Brunnen.

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Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Deutsch de Eine Rondinone-Installation ziert neu den Auslandschweizerplatz Original Read more: Eine Rondinone-Installation ziert neu den Auslandschweizerplatz

The work was commissioned by the Auslandschweizerplatz Foundation to enhance the 5,400-square-metre site on Lake LucerneExternal link. Rondinone used driftwood from the lake as his primary material.

The artist installed the circular structure in the meadow directly in front of the promenade. Looking through The Sun, one can see Lake Lucerne and the surrounding hills – the installation thus thrives on the direct view of nature.

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In Rondinone, the Auslandschweizerplatz Foundation was able to secure the services of an internationally renowned artist. Rondinone’s extraordinary commitment and his connection to his homeland were what made the project possible in the first place, canton Schwyz stated ahead of the opening.

The conceptual and installation artist Ugo Rondinone was born in 1964 to Italian immigrant parents and grew up in Brunnen. He studied in Vienna and now lives and works in Zurich and New York.

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Rondinone is famous for his stone figures. His oversized, majestic ‘stone men’ were exhibited at Rockefeller Plaza in New York in 2013. His ‘Seven Magic Mountains’ – a group of colourful stone figures – became a major attraction in the Nevada desert. A seven-metre-high stone figure by Rondinone is located nearby, in Andermatt, Uri.

The Auslandschweizerplatz was created in 1991 to mark the 700th anniversary of the Swiss Confederation. It marks the end of the “Path of Switzerland”, which runs around Lake Uri, and is intended to symbolise the affiliation of the Swiss Abroad to Switzerland.

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Translated from German, reviewed by an English Department journalist.

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