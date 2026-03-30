Swiss cow drive cancelled owing to building works
The traditional Alpine cattle drive in Wassen, central Switzerland, when farmers bring cows down from high summer pastures to the valley, will not take place this year.
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The reason is a large building site due to the construction of the Meiental power plant, the organising committee of the Alpabzug (cow drive) announced on Monday.
Due to the construction work in the Meiental, safety and a smooth process for the participants, animals, helpers and visitors could not be sufficiently guaranteed, it said.
The return of the Alpine cattle drive is planned for 2027. In addition, an extended supporting programme is being examined to make the event “even more attractive” after the interruption, according to the statement.
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Adapted from German by AI/ts
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