The Swiss voice in the world since 1935
Login
News

Basel prepares 700 volunteers for the Eurovision Song Contest

Basel prepares 700 volunteers for the Eurovision Song Contest
Basel prepares 700 volunteers for the Eurovision Song Contest Keystone-SDA
Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Basel prepares 700 volunteers for the Eurovision Song Contest
Listening: Basel prepares 700 volunteers for the Eurovision Song Contest

Around 320 people took part in one of the two official information events for the Eurovision Song Contest (ESC) in Basel on Friday afternoon. Some 700 volunteers are on duty during the ESC.

This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

The volunteers will be deployed to look after the international delegations, greet the fans and direct the flow of visitors, among other things.

The 700 volunteers mainly come from the Basel region – 33 nations are represented, as Sarah Kreis, Head of Volunteer at Host City Basel, told the Keystone-SDA news agency at the information event in the Congress Centre. The oldest person is 80 years old. In the first phase, 7,000 volunteers registered; in the actual phase, there were 3,500 interested people, according to Kreis.

In return, the volunteers receive a look behind the scenes of the ESC as well as clothing, goodies, food and a closing party. They are also allowed to use public transport free of charge and some volunteers can walk in the parade on May 11, Kreis said.

Translated from German by DeepL/jdp

How we work

We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.

Did you find this explanation helpful? Please fill out the short survey below to help us understand your needs.

External Content

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Jessica Davis Plüss

Living longer: What do you think about the longevity trend?

The longevity market is booming thanks in part to advances in the science of ageing. What do you think of the idea of significantly extending human lifespan?

Join the discussion
3 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Pauline Turuban

Did you immigrate to Switzerland? What are your experiences?

What were the circumstances of your immigration to Switzerland? And what motivated your decision to stay or leave?

Join the discussion
12 Likes
31 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Anand Chandrasekhar

Should cows be fed additives to reduce the climate change impact of livestock farming?

Food companies are trying to reduce their greenhouse gas emissions by getting suppliers to give their cows special methane-reducing feed.

Join the discussion
4 Likes
6 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

News

Buying a house in Switzerland is getting more expensive, +4% in one year

More

Swiss house prices rise 4% in a year

This content was published on The cost of buying a home in Switzerland rose by 4.1% year-on-year in the last quarter and by 0.7% compared to the previous three months.

Read more: Swiss house prices rise 4% in a year

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR