Basel votes for pro-EU clause in constitution

Basel wants a positive approach to EU relations Keystone / Anthony Anex

Voters overwhelmingly approved an amendment to the constitution of canton Basel-City to strive for "good and stable relations" between Switzerland and the European Union.

The pro-European initiative was backed by 32,881 votes to 18,075 against, which corresponds to a yes vote of 64.5%. Voter turnout was 50.7%. The proposal received a majority in both the city of Basel and the two rural municipalities of Riehen and Bettingen.

The Basel section of the European Movement Switzerland launched the initiative.

Following the failed framework agreement of 2021, it wanted to send a signal from the canton to the federal government in Bern by enshrining a “Europe article” in the constitution. However, the article does not prescribe any specific instructions for action.

The popular initiative received support from both the government and all parties except the Swiss People’s Party. The neighboring canton of Basel-Country will decide on a similar initiative at a later date.

