Bernese voters to decide on renovation of Lorraine pool

Bernese voters can decide on the renovation of the Lorraine pool Keystone-SDA

The voters of the city of Bern will be able to decide next spring whether the Lorraine outdoor pool should be renovated at a cost of CHF22.3 million ($28.3 million). The city council approved the proposal on Thursday by 64 votes to six.

Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Deutsch de Berner Stimmvolk kann über Sanierung des Lorraine-Bads entscheiden Original Read more: Berner Stimmvolk kann über Sanierung des Lorraine-Bads entscheiden

The renovation is more expensive than expected. In 2018, costs of just under CHF10 million were expected. In 2020, the city came to the conclusion that only a partial renovation would not make sense. The project was adjusted accordingly. The costs were also pushed up due to the pandemic and war-related construction costs.

Now the people will decide on a comprehensive renovation, an open swimming pool facing the River Aare and a new children’s swimming area. If the people vote in favour, the excavators could start work in autumn 2026. The pool would then remain closed for one summer. However, it is uncertain whether the current schedule can be adhered to.

More Demographics Floating through the Swiss capital! This content was published on It’s the best way to cool down on a hot, sticky summer’s day, the Bernese say. Grab your swimsuit, walk up along the Aare, find a spot to get in – jump or step in carefully – and let yourself be carried away by its fresh, clean water. Half the town can be seen heading… Read more: Floating through the Swiss capital!

The refurbishment marks the end of a long period of uncertainty, said Johannes Wartenweiler from the Social Democratic party. The closure of the popular neighbourhood pool was considered in 2003 and its privatisation in 2021, he said.

At the same time, repair work was repeatedly necessary, Wartenweiler added. Visitors have stoically endured the gradual deterioration of the pool and will be glad when this process comes to an end soon.

Translated from German by DeepL/ts

How we work We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone. If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at english@swissinfo.ch

