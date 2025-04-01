Chinese e-car manufacturer BYD arrives in Switzerland

The Swiss voice in the world since 1935
News

The Chinese e-car manufacturer BYD has officially entered the Swiss market. The world's largest e-car manufacturer is planning a dealer network with 15 points of sale in Switzerland by the end of the year.

Keystone-SDA

The Chinese company BYD officially presented itself to the Swiss market on Tuesday at the Umwelt Arena in Spreitenbach. The first model series comprises a saloon and two SUV models.

According to a press release on Tuesday, prices start at CHF42,990 ($48,700) for the “SEAL U DM-i” model.

+ One in 22 cars electric in Switzerland

The first BYD showroom will open on Uraniastrasse in Zurich. Others are to follow shortly in Zug and other cities. There are also plans to collaborate with Automotive Suisse on sales outlets in Lugano and Bellinzona.

BYD is focusing on both dealer groups and retailers at local level, according to reports.

