Evicted deer return to Swiss cemetery

Individual deer are continuing to return to the Rosenberg cemetery in Winterthur, northeastern Switzerland, even after an eviction campaign last winter. However, no further dispersal campaigns are planned.
A few deer that were born at Rosenberg cemetery returned to the cemetery just a few days after their expulsion in February, Stadtgrün Winterthur told the Swiss News Agency Keystone-SDA. In the meantime these deer had also given birth in the cemetery.
The animals use an open entrance to the cemetery, which is open around the clock, to return. Although further eviction campaigns are not currently planned, they have not been ruled out.
In February, more than 100 employees of the city of Winterthur drove out the animals present in the cemetery. These have returned to the neighbouring Lindbergwald forest. Mourners had previously complained because the animals were eating grave decorations and plants.
