Elephant calf is born at Zurich Zoo

Elephant calf is born at Zurich Zoo at Easter Keystone-SDA

Listen to the article Listening the article Toggle language selector Select your language Close English (US)

English (British) Generated with artificial intelligence. Close Share

The zoo's 19-year-old Asian elephant Farha gave birth to a male calf on Easter Sunday. The birth went without complications.

1 minute

Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Deutsch de Elefantenkalb kommt im Zoo Zürich zur Welt Original Read more: Elefantenkalb kommt im Zoo Zürich zur Welt

The elephant calf is already standing and drinking, which is the first good sign, Zurich Zoo announced on Sunday.

“At exactly 2:22 a.m., the elephant calf fell onto the sandy ground of the Kaeng Krachan Elephant Park at Zurich Zoo,” stated the press release.

The calf’s father is the 20-year-old bull elephant Thai. The first contractions had already started on Thursday. The birth is good news for the endangered species. The population in the wild is shrinking.

Immediately after the birth, elephant cow Farha took on her new role as mother and took care of the young animal.

More

More Herpes virus claims third elephant at Zurich zoo This content was published on A female elephant died from the herpes virus at Zurich Zoo on Saturday making it the third such fatality in a month. Read more: Herpes virus claims third elephant at Zurich zoo

Adapted from German by DeepL/ac

How we work

We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate them into English. An editor then briefly reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone. Did you find this explanation helpful? Please fill out this short survey to help us understand your needs by clicking hereExternal link.