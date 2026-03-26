Euroairport Basel-Mulhouse announces eight new destinations for summer
The Basel-Mulhouse airport run jointly by France and Switzerland has announced eight new destinations in its summer flight schedule for 2026.
These include Bodrum (Turkey), Chisinau (Moldova), Lille (France) and Podgorica (Montenegro), as detailed in a press release issued on Wednesday. There will also be new flights to Poznan (Poland), Stockholm (Sweden), Tigru Mures (Romania) and Warsaw (Poland). A total of around 100 destinations will be accessible by direct flight from March 29 to 31 October 31.
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The flight frequencies to Hurghada (Egypt) and Izmir (Turkey) will also be increased, according to the statement. The airlines Eurowings, Norwegian and Lufthansa will be expanding their services with additional flights and the deployment of aircraft with greater capacity.
Between April 15 and May 20, air traffic will be handled via the secondary runway as the main runway will be renovated, the airport explains. According to a press release issued in November, only Easyjet will fly from Basel during this period and offer a reduced summer flight schedule.
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Adapted from German by AI/ac
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