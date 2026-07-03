Four Swiss firms among top 100 companies

Roche ranks 45th with a market capitalisation of $328.5 billion. Keystone-SDA

The combined market capitalisation of the world’s 100 most valuable listed companies rose significantly in the first half of 2026. Switzerland is represented four times in the ranking, by Roche, Novartis, Nestlé and, for the first time, ABB.

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Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Deutsch de Vier Schweizer Firmen unter den Top 100 Unternehmen Original Read more: Vier Schweizer Firmen unter den Top 100 Unternehmen

The combined market capitalisation of the 100 most valuable companies rose by 18% compared with the end of 2025, reaching a total of $61.9 trillion (CHF50 trillion). This is a record, consultancy firm EY announced on Friday. This means the combined market capitalisation of the top 100 is almost half higher than it was at the end of 2024.

Fifty-six of the world’s 100 most valuable companies are headquartered in the US. China, in second place, currently accounts for 12 companies, while Japan and the UK each account for five. The number of European companies in the top 100 now stands at 16. Twenty years ago, there were 46.

US tech companies dominate the global stock markets. They account for eight of the ten highest-valued companies worldwide – with computer chip manufacturer Nvidia remaining at the top. Its market value stands at $4.8 trillion. Alphabet, Apple, Microsoft and Amazon follow as further representatives of the so-called “Magnificent Seven”.

Elon Musk’s newcomer, SpaceX, is pushing its way into the midst of this group. The space and technology company currently ranks sixth, with a market capitalisation of around $2.3 trillion. The first non-US company on the list is the Taiwanese chip manufacturer TSMC in seventh, while the Saudi oil giant Saudi Aramco is ninth.

Three Swiss giants and a newcomer

For Switzerland, the familiar picture is only apparent at first glance. Roche remains the frontrunner, ranking 45th with a market capitalisation of $328.5 billion. It is followed by Novartis, ranked 57th with $286.8 billion, and Nestlé ($264.5 billion) in 66th place.

ABB has now joined the top 100: the industrial group has climbed from 143rd to 99th place, with a market capitalisation of $196.6 billion.

However, a number of Swiss companies further down the list and outside the top 100 have also improved their positions since the start of the year. There are a total of nine Swiss companies in the top 300. If Galderma is included (ranked 477th), there are ten Swiss companies in the top 500.

By contrast, compared with the last analysis, Holcim, Swiss Re and Lonza are no longer among the world’s 500 most valuable companies. Overall, however, Switzerland continues to maintain a “stable presence” among the world’s leading listed companies, sums up Stefan Rösch-Rütsche at EY Switzerland.

Translated from German, sub-edited by ts

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