Gaming boom in Switzerland continues
Gaming is becoming increasingly popular in Switzerland. Games on consoles in particular are on the rise.
According to the latest Digimonitor study by IGEM and WEMF, 57% of the population now play games regularly. This corresponds to around 3.6 million people; 23% even play games every day, according to the study published on Thursday.
This means that gaming has overtaken streaming platforms such as Spotify and Netflix for the first time. These reach 55% and 54% of the population respectively.
Smartphone in the lead
Compared to last year’s survey, the number of gamers who play games every day has increased from 1.3 million to 1.4 million people. Consoles such as the PlayStation or Nintendo Switch have seen the largest increase in users.
However, the smartphone remains the frontrunner as the preferred device. With 2.7 million users, the most frequently used gaming device is followed by consoles (1.7 million), tablets (1.3 million), laptops (1.1 million) and PCs (900,000).
Often, however, little to no money is spent on them. At 47%, not even half pay anything for their games and only 30% are prepared to pay anything at all.
In terms of genre, so-called casual games such as brain games, learning games and memory games dominate. On the other hand, so-called core games such as platformers, racing games and first-person shooters mainly appeal to young men.
