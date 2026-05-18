Geneva plans special measures for G7 summit

Olivier Jornot. Keystone-SDA

The public prosecutor's office in Geneva has planned a large-scale operation during the G7 summit in Evian, France. In order to be able to react to numerous arrests, they are working with the "most dangerous scenario", said cantonal public prosecutor Olivier Jornot.

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Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Deutsch de Genfer Staatsanwaltschaft plant am G7-Gipfel besondere Vorkehrungen Original Read more: Genfer Staatsanwaltschaft plant am G7-Gipfel besondere Vorkehrungen

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In an interview with Le Temps on Monday, Jornot said he was planning to double or triple the regular personnel resources during the G7 summit. The aim is to have “up to six prosecutors on standby every day with the necessary support”.

The summit will take place from June 15-17 on the French side of Lake Geneva. In order to reduce the workload of the prosecutors, the usual hearings with detainees will be drastically reduced during this time.

+ Switzerland to introduce checks at French border due to G7 summit

Terrorism and vandalism

According to Jornot, there are two areas of security risk surrounding the G7 summit. The first area involves terrorism or acts against heads of state and their delegations. This is the responsibility of the Office of the Attorney General of Switzerland. The second area is the responsibility of the Geneva Public Prosecutor’s Office. This concerns demonstrations, acts of violence and damage to property that could occur before, during or after the meeting.

Canton Geneva is tightening border controls during the summit in Evian. From June 12-18, only seven of Geneva’s 35 border crossings will remain open. The authorities referred to the experience of the 2003 G8 summit in Evian, when there was massive damage to property in Geneva.

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Adapted from German by AI/ts

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