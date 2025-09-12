The Swiss voice in the world since 1935
Swiss Abroad
Top stories
See all Swiss abroad stories
Stay in touch with Switzerland
News

Swiss insurers given green light to merge

Green light from the Comco for the Baloise-Helvetia merger
Green light from the Comco for the Baloise-Helvetia merger Keystone-SDA
Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Swiss insurers given green light to merge
Listening: Swiss insurers given green light to merge

Swiss insurers Baloise and Helvetia have received the go-ahead from the Competition Commission for their planned merger, having already obtained the approval of the European authorities.

This content was published on
1 minute
Keystone-SDA

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

The merger of the two insurers should be completed on 5 December.

Subject to the final necessary approvals being obtained, the Baloise share will then be traded on the stock exchange for the last time, to be replaced by a Helvetia Baloise share from December 8, the two insurers said on Friday.

The engagement of the Rhineland and St Gallen companies was made official in April, and their respective shareholders gave their blessing to the project the following month.

Adapted from French by DeepL/mga

We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication.  

Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.

If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at english@swissinfo.ch

Related Stories

Popular Stories

News

The 21st ZFF will show 114 films and present an award to Russell Crowe

More

Culture

Zurich Film Festival will show 114 films and honour Russell Crowe

This content was published on The 21st Zurich Film Festival (ZFF) will screen 114 films, including 16 Swiss productions and 41 European or world premieres, from 25 September to 5 October. Actor Russell Crowe will receive an honorary lifetime achievement award.

Read more: Zurich Film Festival will show 114 films and honour Russell Crowe
Valais parliament authorises rapid aid for Blatten

More

Glaciers & permafrost

Emergency financial aid authorised for Swiss village buried by landslide

This content was published on The Valais Grand Council gives the green light for a solidarity contribution of CHF 10 million for the village of Blatten, which was destroyed by the landslide. The aid is to benefit the population, companies and associations.

Read more: Emergency financial aid authorised for Swiss village buried by landslide

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR