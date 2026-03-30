Quarter of a tonne of undeclared baklava found at Swiss border
A Turkish national carrying 270kg of undeclared baklava and other pastries in a Swiss-registered vehicle has been intercepted at customs in Kreuzlingen, northeastern Switzerland. The man was fined.
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The total value of the undeclared Turkish pastries was €2,540 (CHF2,335), the Federal Office of Customs and Border Protection (FOCB) said in a press release on Monday.
According to the 44-year-old driver, the delivery was destined for an event in Switzerland.
The man had to pay several hundred francs in unpaid VAT and customs duties, in addition to a fine. However, he was able to continue with the goods.
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Adapted from French by AI/ts
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