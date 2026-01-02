How I escaped the deadly Swiss bar fire

Laeticia Plass recounts how she managed to escape from the deadly blaze at the Le Constellation bar in the Swiss ski resort of Crans-Montana on January 1. Blinded by smoke and struggling to breathe, she describes the rush toward a narrow exit and how a stranger rescued her from the chaos. Police say the bar inferno killed 40 people and seriously injured 119, many of them teenagers.

1 minute