How I escaped the deadly Swiss bar fire

Laeticia Plass recounts how she managed to escape from the deadly blaze at the Le Constellation bar in the Swiss ski resort of Crans-Montana on January 1. Blinded by smoke and struggling to breathe, she describes the rush toward a narrow exit and how a stranger rescued her from the chaos. Police say the bar inferno killed 40 people and seriously injured 119, many of them teenagers.
Cómo escapé del mortal incendio en el bar suizo de Crans-Montana, Suiza
