Swiss rental housing listings increase for the first time in three years

Increasing rental housing listings, but not placating demand
Increasing rental housing listings, but not placating demand
Generated with artificial intelligence.
For the first time in three years, the number of advertisements for rental accommodation is on the rise but demand still outstrips supply.

This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA

In the 12 months between April 2024 and March 2025, 410,000 advertisements were published offering flats for rent. This is 70,000 or 21% more accommodation than in the same period last year. This is according to an online housing index published by the Swiss Real Estate Association, the Swiss Landlords’ Association and the real estate portal Newhome.

Despite the rising figures, the timeframe in which it is possible to view a listing has fallen by a further four days compared to the previous period. Considering the average duration of listings nationwide, a flat is therefore likely to be rented within only 23 days from the time of publication on a particular portal. Demand therefore continues to far exceed supply.

In the cantonal comparison, the shortest average duration for a listing is in Zug (12 days), followed by Geneva (14), Schwyz (15), Graubünden (16) and Zurich (17 days). In the Jura (49) and Neuchâtel (38), advertisements remained viewable for significantly longer.

In the twelve cities surveyed, the situation continues to worsen, particularly in Chur, where the average duration of a publication is 10 days. Given the high demand, searching for a flat in the capital of canton Graubünden is proving extremely difficult.

Demand also seems to have grown considerably in Lugano. In the sub-city, an advertisement for a flat to rent ‘disappears’ within 29 days. In 2023/2024 it was 42. Contrary to expectations, Zurich showed a slight easing (18 days compared to 14 days in the previous period).

Adapted from Italian by DeepL/ac

We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication.  

Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.

If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at english@swissinfo.ch

