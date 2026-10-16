Swiss postal revamp plan faces fire during consultation

Postal Services Act faces criticism during consultation Keystone-SDA

A revision of legislation governing the Swiss postal service has drawn criticism from both the left and the right of the political spectrum during a consultation process., which concluded on Thursday.

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Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Français fr Loi sur la poste face à des critiques lors de la consultation Original Read more: Loi sur la poste face à des critiques lors de la consultation

Swiss Post said it welcomed the government’s proposed changes as the consultation period ended on Thursday.

By putting its draft proposal out for consultation in June, the government was responding to the decline in demand for traditional postal services and to Swiss Post’s expansion of commercial activities beyond its core remit.

Business circles have criticised the insufficient opening up of the market and the overly lax restrictions on corporate takeovers.

Left-wing parties and the regions, for their part, have condemned the planned reduction in services from 2030 onwards, fearing a less dense postal network and a reduction in the number of delivery days.

Swiss Post has welcomed the planned changes, describing them as “dynamic regulation”. It has emphasised the importance of having room for manoeuvre.

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