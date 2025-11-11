Dog sniffs out 128kg of hashish at Zurich Airport
A sniffer dog at Zurich Airport has uncovered a shipment of drugs during an inspection of a freight consignment from the United States. A total of 128kg of hashish were hidden in 30 boxes labelled as “waterproof vinyl flooring”.
The 144 suspicious boxes were spread across four pallets, the Federal Office for Customs and Border Security said on Tuesday. The police used the narcotics sniffer dog to carry out a more detailed check. The dog gave an alert shortly afterwards.
The narcotics were seized and handed over to the Zurich cantonal police.
