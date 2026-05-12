Geneva police offer sign language service in Swiss first
From Monday the City of Geneva's municipal police force will be accessible to the deaf and hard of hearing thanks to a real-time sign language interpretation system. This systematic approach, thanks to the PROCOM Foundation, is a first in the Swiss police sector.
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People affected will be able to be put in direct contact with an interpreter by video whenever they go to a counter or have contact with a member of staff. A QR code will be activated and, in the field, it will appear on the staff member’s smartphone.
We need to “guarantee that everyone can access public services under fair conditions”, says administrative councillor Marie Barbey-Chappuis. This is an “important step”, adds Christine Camp, commander of the municipal police.
Between 20,000 and 30,000 people in Switzerland are deaf, and almost a million have a hearing disability. The City of Geneva is anticipating the revision of the federal law on equality for people with disabilities.
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Adapted from French by AI/ts
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