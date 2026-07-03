Stadler Rail expands production capacity in US
On Wednesday Swiss train maker Stadler Rail inaugurated an extension to its US factory in Salt Lake City, Utah.
It now has an additional 245,000 square metres of floor space, bringing the total to 475,000 square metres, according to a press release issued on Friday.
The rolling stock manufacturer plans to create nearly 300 jobs by expanding its production capacity. The new wing of the factory was inaugurated in the presence of, among others, Swiss Economics Minister Guy Parmelin.
The event marked the Thurgau-based group’s tenth year of operations in the United States, where it employs 674 people in Salt Lake City.
The press release does not specify the amount invested in the site’s expansion.
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Translated from French, sub-edited by ts
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