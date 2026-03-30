Swiss parliament to debate ban on headscarves in schools

Swiss parliament to debate ban on headscarves in schools. Keystone-SDA

The right-wing Swiss People's Party is once again proposing a debate in parliament on a ban on headscarves in schools. It wants to ban the wearing of the hijab for girls under the age of 16 with several motions. One of these proposals could find a majority.

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Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Deutsch de SVP will Kopftücher an Schulen verbieten Original Read more: SVP will Kopftücher an Schulen verbieten

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The proposal by People’s Party parliamentarian Therese Schläpfer envisages banning the wearing of headscarves during school hours. Offences could result in sanctions such as expulsion from school or fines. In extreme cases, Schläpfer also raises the prospect of withdrawing the right of residence for parents without Swiss citizenship.

The regulation is explicitly aimed at Muslim schoolgirls. Exceptions are made for Christian crosses and the Jewish kippah.

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The debate has recently intensified in German-speaking Switzerland. In Zurich, the cantonal government supported a similar initiative. In St Gallen, the People’s Party submitted a petition in favour of a headscarf ban for teachers after a teacher was dismissed for wearing one.

In Bern, the idea also has support outside of the People’s Party. Representatives of the centre-right Radical-Liberal Party and the Centre Party have co-signed the initiative.

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‘Legitimate’ debate

The debate is “legitimate”, parliamentarian Jacqueline de Quattro from the Radical-Liberal Party told the Swiss news Agency Keystone-SDA. She warned that girls could be sexualised by wearing a headscarf, even though they are protected by law up to the age of 16.

Martin Candinas from the Centre Party sees the danger that extreme positions will prevail without measures. Religious freedom is important but must be within the framework of the applicable rules. A ban could also prevent discrimination, he said.

Raphaël Mahaim from the left-wing Green Party, on the other hand, described the proposal as “extremely counterproductive”. The debates are not expected before June.

Government and experts against

The government is sticking to its negative position. Such a ban would violate the constitution, in particular religious freedom and personal and private rights, it has said.

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Islamic scholar Amir Dziri from the Centre for Islam and Society at the University of Fribourg also criticises the plan. A legal ban on clothing would have a divisive effect.

In addition, such a rule could easily be circumvented, for example through private or home schooling. This would lead to isolation rather than integration, he said. Dziri emphasises that the reasons for wearing a headscarf are diverse and should be discussed in a differentiated manner.

Adapted from German by AI/ts

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