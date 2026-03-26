Fuel prices continue to rise in Switzerland
The war in Iran has driven fuel prices in Switzerland even higher. Within a week, the price of petrol rose by a further 5 centimes per litre.
This is shown by analyses from the Touring Club Switzerland (TCS). Whereas a litre of unleaded 95 cost an average of CHF1.82 ($2.29) across Switzerland a week ago on February 19, this figure had already risen to CHF1.87 by Tuesday.
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The surcharge for diesel is even higher. According to TCS, the increase over the same period was 9 centimes per litre to CHF2.19.
Since the outbreak of war, petrol has thus increased by 20 centimes per litre. Diesel has risen by 40 centimes since then.
The TCS publishes estimates of current petrol and diesel prices in Switzerland at irregular intervals. These are made by TCS experts on the basis of information from various sources and random samples.
Supply secured
However, it is unlikely that a tightening supply will make prices even more expensive, at least in Switzerland for the time being. “Switzerland’s supply of petroleum products is currently secure,” a spokesperson for the Federal Office for National Economic Supply (FONES) told the news agency AWP on request.
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Should there nevertheless be a shortage, the petroleum products held in compulsory stocks by companies could be tapped into. These cover national requirements for four and a half months and aviation requirements for three months.
Adapted from German by AI/ac
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