Swissmedic plans job cuts amid mounting financial pressures
The Swiss agency for therapeutic products Swissmedic plans to shed around 45 full-time jobs over the next two years.
The move comes as the regulator faces falling revenues and rising costs, which are expected to result in a loss of CHF23.4 million ($29 million) in 2024.
Swissmedic expects to remain in the red in 2025 and beyond under current conditions, the agency said on Tuesday. It noted that in recent years it has built up reserves and, as announced in 2023, has been drawing on them to fund a digital overhaul aimed at making its systems fit for the future.
Stricter EU regulations, a digital transformation drive and tighter oversight of medicines have all contributed to a rise in staff numbers, the agency said in a statement. The biggest savings will come from cutting investment and personnel costs. Over the next two years, Swissmedic aims to trim material expenses by at least CHF6 million and shed around 45 of its 510 full-time jobs.
