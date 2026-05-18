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ILO: Middle East crisis could cost 14 million jobs

The crisis in the Middle East could cost 14 million jobs
The crisis in the Middle East could cost 14 million jobs Keystone-SDA

The crisis in the Middle East could cost 14 million full-time equivalent jobs this year if the price of a barrel of oil exceeds the average for the start of the year by 50%. The figure would rise to 38 million by 2027, according to the International Labour Organization (ILO) in Geneva.

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In a report published on Monday, the ILO added that the number of hours worked could fall by 0.5% this year and 1.1% next year. Real labour income is expected to fall by 1.1% and 3%, or $1.1 trillion (CHF860 billion) and $3 trillion respectively.

The unemployment rate is expected to rise by 0.1 percentage points this year and 0.5 percentage points next year, the organisation adds. The Arab countries and Asia/Pacific are likely to be the most affected because of their links with the Gulf States.

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The former could even see a 10.2% fall in hours worked in the event of a serious deterioration. This is more than double the rate at the time of the Covid pandemic. “It’s a slow and potentially long shock,” said the ILO’s chief economist, Sangheon Lee.

Adapted from French by AI/ts

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