Geneva’s Jet d’Eau closes for annual maintenance work

The Jet d'Eau is closed for its annual maintenance work Keystone-SDA

The Jet d’Eau will undergo its annual maintenance work from Monday, which means it will be out of action for nearly five weeks. This year, the pump known as Jura will be removed for servicing at the Geneva Industrial Services (SIG) workshops.

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Every five years, one of the two pumps that powers the Jet d’Eau undergoes a full overhaul, which can take several months, the SIG said on Tuesday. It is replaced by a spare pump in order to minimise the impact of this overhaul on the operation of Geneva’s landmark.

As part of the annual maintenance programme, teams will service the valves, pumps and motors located in the room beneath the Jet d’Eau. They will also service the external lighting system. Subject to weather conditions, the lake-side installation is expected to be back in operation on December 4, the SIG said.

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More Culture Gushing for Geneva for 125 years This content was published on Every second, five hundred litres of water are pumped out of Lake Geneva into the air by two turbines. The stream of water reaches an altitude of 140 metres, leaving the nozzle at a speed of 200 kilometres per hour. The landmark fountain begins sprouting every morning at 9 o’clock and attracts many visitors to… Read more: Gushing for Geneva for 125 years

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Translated from French, reviewed by an English Department journalist.

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