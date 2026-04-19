World’s biggest raclette served up in Switzerland
The world record for the largest raclette was broken again on Saturday in Martigny, canton Valais. A total of 4,942 participants attended the event, dubbed “The plus grande raclette of the world”.
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The new record, confirmed by a legal expert on site, surpassed the previous record by 49 people. It showed “the extraordinary enthusiasm for this event, which has become a symbolic meeting place for regional tradition in the space of two years”, organiser Myexpo said on Saturday evening.
Although guests from the Swiss canton of Valais made up the majority of those present, numerous raclette fans from more distant cantons also travelled to the event.
“It’s just incredible to see this enthusiasm among raclette lovers. Many are already asking about the next edition,” said Eddy Baillifard, ambassador both for the event and for the regional cheese brand Raclette Valais AOP.
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Adapted from German by AI/dos
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