Zurich second most expensive city in world for the wealthy

Zurich is now the second most expensive city in the world for the wealthy Keystone-SDA

Zurich is the second most expensive city in the world for high-net-worth individuals, behind Singapore, according to a ranking by Julius Bär bank.

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Keystone-SDA Other languages: 2 Deutsch de Zürich ist neu zweitteuerste Stadt der Welt für Reiche Original Read more: Zürich ist neu zweitteuerste Stadt der Welt für Reiche

العربية ar زيورخ ثاني أغلى مدينة في العالم بالنسبة إلى الأثرياء Read more: زيورخ ثاني أغلى مدينة في العالم بالنسبة إلى الأثرياء

Zurich climbed three places compared with last year, according to the latest Julius Bär Lifestyle Index. The index calculates the cost of maintaining an “upmarket standard of living”. The main reason for the rise is said to have been the appreciation of the Swiss franc.

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By global standards, home ownership, bicycles, handbags, healthcare services, laser eye surgery and spa treatments are particularly expensive in Zurich. Private schools, on the other hand, are comparatively affordable.

Singapore remained at the top of the list as the most expensive city for high-net-worth individuals. According to the study, this was due to high costs for home ownership and vehicles, as well as the strength of the Singapore dollar.

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Monaco also features in the top three. Hong Kong comes in fourth place and London in fifth. Overall, the study found that the cost of living for the wealthy rose by an average of around 10% in US dollars worldwide last year, due to inflation and currency effects.

Sign of “stability and confidence”

“In a globally interconnected world, exchange rates are increasingly determining the cost of living,” conclude the study’s authors. Zurich’s rise, they say, stands “for the preservation of value in turbulent times” and signals “stability and trust” to wealthy families.

The collection of index data was completed at the end of February 2026, and the survey concluded at the beginning of March. The effects of the war in Iran have therefore not been factored into the results.

More Debate Hosted by: Isabelle Bannerman Do you live in an expensive city? Do you have any good tips on how to save money? Zurich and Geneva are in the top ten of the world’s most expensive cities with Zurich, Paris and Hong Kong on top of the list. Join the discussion View the discussion

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Translated from German, reviewed by an English Department journalist.

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