Swiss oil supplies once again secured through regular channels

Swiss oil supplies once again secured through regular channels Keystone-SDA

Operations at Switzerland's Cressier oil refinery have resumed, ensuring the country's supply of petrol and diesel.

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Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Deutsch de Schweizer Ölversorgung wieder über reguläre Kanäle sichergestellt Original Read more: Schweizer Ölversorgung wieder über reguläre Kanäle sichergestellt

There is currently no need to draw further supplies from the compulsory stockpiles.

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Due to the refinery’s shutdown, which lasted around two weeks, and ongoing restrictions on shipping on the Rhine, a short-term supply bottleneck had arisen, said the Federal Office for National Economic Supply.

Consequently, between September 8 and 20, up to 30,000 cubic metres of diesel and 30,000 cubic metres of petrol were released from the compulsory stockpiles.

According to the federal authorities, the entire quantity of petrol was withdrawn along with around two-thirds of the diesel.

The quantities withdrawn must be returned to storage within six months.

But the supply situation remains tight. The persistent low water levels on the Rhine continue to severely restrict transport capacities.

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More War & peace Oil stocks can cover Swiss refinery standstill This content was published on Bern insists that the supply of petroleum products in Switzerland remains secure. Read more: Oil stocks can cover Swiss refinery standstill

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Translated from German, reviewed by an English Department journalist.

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