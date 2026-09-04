Oil stocks can cover Swiss refinery standstill
Switzerland's sole refinery in Cressier is no longer operational due to technical problems. But Bern insists that the supply of petroleum products in Switzerland remains secure.
To cope with any temporary difficulties, it will be possible to draw on compulsory stocks, stated the Federal Office for National Economic Supply (FONES).
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The refinery had to suspend production this week due to an unspecified breakdown. Officials say it is likely to remain out of service next week as well.
Repair work is taking place at a time when the supply of petroleum products has already been under strain for several weeks due to the low water level of the River Rhine.
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The authorities and industry representatives “are monitoring the situation so that they can respond promptly”. Mandatory stocks of petrol and diesel cover an average of four and a half months’ demand.
Meanwhile, as is well known, the price of heating oil and motor fuels has risen significantly, placing a burden on consumers.
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+ How we produce news in English
Translated from Italian, reviewed by an English Department journalist.
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