Switzerland condemns excessive use of force in Middle East

The US and Israel first attacked Iran on February 28. Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved

Switzerland is deeply alarmed by the “rapid” and “dangerous” deterioration of the security situation in the Middle East following the US and Israeli strikes, stated a representative of the Swiss mission to the UN in Geneva.

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Before the Human Rights Council on Monday, the Swiss government condemned the US, Israel and Iran for their use of force, which threatens the region. It said Iran was “exceeding the limits of the right to self-defence” in some of its retaliatory actions in the Middle East.

Switzerland called on all parties to exercise “restraint” and denounced Iran’s “violent crackdown” on protests last January that left thousands of victims. Restrictions on fundamental freedoms and the lack of fair trials also violate Iran’s international obligations, according to Switzerland.

Sara Hossain, chair of the International Fact-Finding Mission on violations in Iran, said she was “deeply concerned” by statements from senior US officials. These officials have suggested that standard rules of engagement do not apply to the current conflict.

The mission, which does not speak on behalf of the UN but is mandated by the Human Rights Council, recently expressed its “dismay” following the strikes that killed dozens of senior Iranian officials.

Despite the violations attributed to these individuals, extrajudicial executions do not constitute “acceptable means”, said Hossain.

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More Foreign Affairs Where Switzerland stands on the Iran war This content was published on Neutral Switzerland’s position in the Middle East conflict is sensitive regarding the United States. Read more: Where Switzerland stands on the Iran war

She also said she was “shocked” by the bombing of the school in Minab that killed more than 160 people. “We continue to monitor compliance” of all parties’ offensives with international humanitarian law, added Hossain.

In a report last week, the mission also concluded that Israel’s bombing of Evin Prison last June could amount to a war crime. And acts amounting to crimes against humanity continued last year, according to her.

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Translated from French by AI/jdp

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