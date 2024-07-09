White House: India has ability to urge Putin to end war in Ukraine

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – India’s relationship with Russia gives it an ability to urge President Vladimir Putin to end its war with Ukraine, White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre said on Tuesday.

Jean-Pierre made the remarks after Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi told Putin that the death of innocent children was painful and terrifying, a day after a lethal strike on a children’s hospital in the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv.