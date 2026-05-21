Foreign investment in Switzerland slumps

Despite locational advantage: foreign investment in Switzerland slumps Keystone-SDA

Investments by foreign companies in Switzerland fell significantly last year. US companies, among others, held back.

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Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Deutsch de Trotz Standortvorteil: Auslandinvestitionen in Schweiz brechen ein Original Read more: Trotz Standortvorteil: Auslandinvestitionen in Schweiz brechen ein

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The number of foreign investments in Switzerland shrank by almost a quarter to just 84 projects in 2025, as the consulting firm EY reported on Thursday. US companies – the most important investors – reduced their investments by 7%.

In Europe, the overall decline was 7% to 5,026 projects. This means that investment activity fell to its lowest level in eleven years, as EY writes. This reflects the geopolitical, energy policy and economic crises of recent years.

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The distribution of funds varies. According to the ranking, France and the UK are particularly popular investment locations. Germany follows in third place as the largest single economy in Europe. Switzerland, meanwhile, ranks 13th.

Switzerland as a ‘gateway to Europe'”‘

“Despite declining investment, Switzerland continues to act as a gateway to Europe for US companies,” says André Bieri, Markets Leader Switzerland and Liechtenstein at EY, categorising the development. Switzerland continues to offer locational advantages such as talent, legal certainty and an attractive tax system.

The fact that investment in Europe is generally declining is partly due to support programmes and tariffs in the US. “At the same time, there is uncertainty as a result of geopolitical developments,” says Bieri. Economic concerns could therefore also have an impact on Switzerland.

Translated from German by AI/jdp

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