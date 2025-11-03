Kuehne+Nagel acquires Irish aviation firm Eastway
The Swiss-based logistics group Kuehne+Nagel is buying the Irish company Eastway Global Forwarding, which was previously family-owned and specialises in logistics services for the aviation industry.
+ Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox
Headquartered in Limerick, Eastway has a network spanning 130 countries, Kuehne+Nagel said in a statement on Monday. The Irish company offers time-critical aircraft-on-ground services, aircraft engine logistics and customs clearance services, among others. It also offers services for the fast-growing aviation leasing industry.
+ Swiss logistics group Kuehne+Nagel to cut up to 1,500 jobs
“The company has a proven track record and a strong customer base,” said Kuehne+Nagel’s head of airfreight, Yngve Ruud. The acquisition is in line with the strategy of expanding the portfolio through acquisitions.
The acquisition is expected to be finalised by the end of 2025.
Translated from German with DeepL/gw
We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication.
Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.
If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at english@swissinfo.ch.
External Content
Related Stories
Popular Stories
In compliance with the JTI standards
More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative
You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.