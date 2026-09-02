Nestle to sell vitamins business for $1 billion

Nestlé has struck a deal with US private equity firm Yellow Wood Partners Keystone / Jean-Christophe Bott

Swiss food manufacturer Nestlé plans to sell its mainstream vitamins and supplements business to United States private equity firm Yellow Wood Partners for $1 billion.

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Bloomberg

The move comes as Nestlé CEO Philipp Navratil tries to streamline and turn around the Swiss foodmaker.

The deal includes brands such as Nature’s Bounty, Osteo Bi-Flex and Puritan’s Pride alongside the US private-label supplements business and its manufacturing and logistics operations.

The sale is the latest effort by Navratil to sharpen Nestle around its most promising pillars like coffee, petcare and food & snacks. The company sold half of its water business earlier this year and is also offloading its ice cream interests. The review of the vitamin brands and waters business was already kicked off by Navratil’s predecessor.

In an interview in Zurich, Navratil said that the divestment “frees up a lot of time” for teams to focus of priority areas.

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The proceeds from the sale will be used to reduce leverage, which could also put Nestle in a position for acquisitions.

“When the leverage is in the right range, it will obviously open up optionality,” he said. “And obviously we will always be open to look at exciting opportunities that are inorganic as well.”

Vitamin demand grows

While Nestle’s shares have recovered some losses in the past year, they are still far from their 2022 highs.

The mainstream vitamins business generated sales of $1.2 billion in 2025 and predominately operated in the US.

Demand for supplements and vitamins has grown as more consumers have wrapped them into their health and wellness routines. Last month, Procter & Gamble said it will acquire supplement maker Thorne in a deal valued at $3.8 billion. Earlier this year, Unilever said it was acquiring multivitamin company Grüns.

Nestle said it continues to be well positioned for growth in the more premium vitamins and supplements sector. That includes brands such as Solgar and Pure Encapsulations.

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–With assistance from Allegra Catelli and Kristina Peterson.

(Updates with comments from CEO, details on vitamins sector, starting in fourth paragraph)

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