Median annual salary in Switzerland rose to CHF87,000 in 2025

The annual salary for a full-time post stood at 87,000 Swiss francs in 2025 Keystone-SDA

New figures from the Swiss Federal Statistical Office (FSO) show that full-time workers in Switzerland earned significantly more in 2025. The median salary was higher than in the 2024 survey.

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Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Deutsch de Jahreslohn für Vollzeitstelle lag 2025 bei 87’000 Franken Original Read more: Jahreslohn für Vollzeitstelle lag 2025 bei 87’000 Franken

Anyone who had a full-time job in Switzerland last year earned a median gross salary of CHF87,000 ($107,000). This means that the “average wage” has risen significantly. In 2024, the FSO recorded a median wage of CHF81,500.

This is according to the latest figures from the Swiss Labour Force Survey (Sake), published on Thursday. The gross wage measured includes income from both employment and self-employment.

+ Swiss salaries recover after two-year slump

It is also not just wages but also income from employment-related social benefits. The statistics do not count income from other sources that is independent of employment, such as capital gains, social assistance and transfer payments, as part of earned income.

Translated from German, sub-edited by jdp

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